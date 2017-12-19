We fancy.

Miami is a hot city, in more ways than one, and we are currently being acknowledged as the hip, happening metropolis we are.

Chichi French champagne house Nicolas Feuillatte has come out with a limited edition Cityscape Gift Box and it’s got our name written all over it. Literally.

A champagne that has our name written all over it. Literally #miami pic.twitter.com/d8LJRPphb7 — Madeleine Marr (@MadeleineMarr) December 19, 2017

The $36 box of bubbly features the iconic Magic City skyline studded with golden palm trees; inside is Feuillatte’s celebrated Brut Reserve, a blend of 40 percent each pinot noir and pinot meunier, and 20 percent chardonnay. Pretty good conversation starter at any holiday or New Year’s Eve party.

Four other fabu cities have boxes as well: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. So we’re in cool company.

"Champagne With a View" by @nytimes: https://t.co/4tHUmuICjk

Also available in print on today's edition. 🙂 — Nicolas Feuillatte (@feuillatte) December 13, 2017

Buy it at: Vintage Liquors, Sunset Corners Wines & Liquors, El Carajo International Tapas & Wines and Crown Wine & Spirits.