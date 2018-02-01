Miami is a sex-obsessed, booze-filled money suck – but we’re pretty happy, survey says

Urban Beach Week revelers party and have a good time at pool inside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach. PHOTO: Carl Juste

Umm, Chicago?

Nothing against the Windy City. But No. 1?

On Monday, global entertainment magazine Time Out released its Time Out City Life Index, tracking 32 of the most “exciting” cities on the planet.

And they put Chicago and its “outstanding” dining and bar scene in the top slot. A landlocked place that has winter like nine months a year. Just sayin.’

OK, so Miami made the list. Eds looked at dining, drinking, culture, nightlife, lifestyles, neighborhoods, friendliness, affordability, happiness, and general pride.

The poll of 15,000 anonymous people discovered 92 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with our culinary situation; 85 percent of the people polled ate out at least once a week, despite the pricey checks. They said an average night out in Miami costs about $120 for two people.

No wonder over half of those in the survey admitted to being hungover in the last week alone. Sixty one percent agree that the city is a money suck. According to a November study by the online marketplace Apartment List, Miami-Dade County has the biggest percentage of cost-burdened renters of any major city in the U.S.

SO are we a happy bunch? Eighty percent said yes — and we are optimistic about our future and the city’s. Maybe because we’re having so much sex: 84 percent of participants said hooking up is a breeze in our town. Blame it on the alcohol?

Meanwhile, though Miami may be OK, the state of Florida came in dead last in Thrillist’s Definitive and Final Ranking of All 50 States.