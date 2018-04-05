Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade may have a new career: celebrity home flipper

We know he hurt his wrists February as a Chicago Bulls player. But are Dwyane Wade’s wrists wonky because that he’s been moonlighting as a Miami home renovator?

Wade and wife Gabrielle Union have been busy doing handiwork renovating a house in “an up-and-coming Miami neighborhood,” aka Biscayne Park, for their new HGTV special, “All-Star Flip,” airing at 9:30 p.m. April 12.The couple has a love for home renovation and has bought, overhauled and flipped the fixer upper all in 30 minutes of good HGTV.

“Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I’ve been a little real-estate obsessed,” Union said. “It took a while, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house.”

“And we’re doing it to raise money for charity,” added Wade. “So how could I say no?”

During the show, the Wades join forces with their construction team to gut an outdated ranch home, adding square footage and value (in more ways than one) to what is now a sleek, modern showplace.

Proceeds of the sale will go to a charity of their choice. A win win for all.