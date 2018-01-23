A screenshot from the Miami Heat’s unveiling video shows guard Goran Dragic in the team’s Vice-themed uniforms, which will make their debut Thursday. Miami Heat Twitter (@MiamiHeat)

After a month of dropping hints and glimpses, the Miami Heat officially unveiled its Miami Vice-themed City Edition uniforms in all their glory on Tuesday. The uniforms will make their debut Thursday when the Heat plays the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena — the team’s first home game since Jan 14.

The uniform combo, which were first seen last month when a leaked version appeared on the internet, contains white jerseys with pink, black and powder blue accents — a color scheme synonymous with that of the TV show “Miami Vice.” Player numbers will be powder blue with black and pink shadowing, and the word “Miami” is written in the same pink color and script that appeared on the front of the old Miami Arena, which served as the Heat’s home arena from 1988-1999.

In addition, a full merchandise line including t-shirts and hats will be available to the public starting on Wednesday.

The Heat has been dropping hints on Twitter about the theme and design for more than a month now. The first hint about the Vice-esque look came on Dec. 23 when the team sent out a semi-cryptic tweet that said “Very important city edition” with each word on one line. The first letter of each word together spells “Vice.”

Very

Important

City

Edition announcement: not yet. But soon. pic.twitter.com/n82HMBRaLM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 22, 2017

Then came a slew of tweets over the past 10 days in which the Heat revealed different portions of the design, first the color scheme, then the Nike swoosh, then the lettering.

“Miami. Neon pink sunrises and electric blue nights — a glitch in reality where 1988 never ended,” the team wrote in the first preview teaser video on Jan. 14.

According to Nike, the NBA City Edition uniforms “represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities’ streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future.”

The Heat will play 13 games with the City Edition uniforms. The full schedule of games in which the Heat will wear their City Edition uniforms is below:

Thursday: vs. Sacramento Kings

Saturday: vs. Chicago Bulls

Monday: @ Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 5: vs. Orlando Magic

Feb. 7: vs. Houston Rockets

Feb. 9: vs. Milwuakee Bucks

Feb. 13: @ Toronto Raptors

Feb. 14: @ Philadelphia 76ers

Feb. 23: @ New Orleans Pelicans

Feb. 24: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 27: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

March 1: vs. LA Lakers

March 3: vs. Detroit Pistons

March 5: vs. Phoenix Suns

March 8: vs. Philadelphia 76ers