Miami Heat unveils Vice-themed uniforms. Here’s when they will wear them on the court
After a month of dropping hints and glimpses, the Miami Heat officially unveiled its Miami Vice-themed City Edition uniforms in all their glory on Tuesday. The uniforms will make their debut Thursday when the Heat plays the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena — the team’s first home game since Jan 14.
The uniform combo, which were first seen last month when a leaked version appeared on the internet, contains white jerseys with pink, black and powder blue accents — a color scheme synonymous with that of the TV show “Miami Vice.” Player numbers will be powder blue with black and pink shadowing, and the word “Miami” is written in the same pink color and script that appeared on the front of the old Miami Arena, which served as the Heat’s home arena from 1988-1999.
In addition, a full merchandise line including t-shirts and hats will be available to the public starting on Wednesday.
VICE. pic.twitter.com/SRSgUbsfmi
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 23, 2018
The Heat has been dropping hints on Twitter about the theme and design for more than a month now. The first hint about the Vice-esque look came on Dec. 23 when the team sent out a semi-cryptic tweet that said “Very important city edition” with each word on one line. The first letter of each word together spells “Vice.”
Very
Important
City
Edition
announcement: not yet. But soon. pic.twitter.com/n82HMBRaLM
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 22, 2017
https://t.co/ORXrrKoQBa pic.twitter.com/yjtuC9u8dX
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 18, 2018
According to Nike, the NBA City Edition uniforms “represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities’ streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future.”
The Heat will play 13 games with the City Edition uniforms. The full schedule of games in which the Heat will wear their City Edition uniforms is below:
Thursday: vs. Sacramento Kings
Saturday: vs. Chicago Bulls
Feb. 5: vs. Orlando Magic
Feb. 7: vs. Houston Rockets
Feb. 9: vs. Milwuakee Bucks
Feb. 13: @ Toronto Raptors
Feb. 14: @ Philadelphia 76ers
Feb. 23: @ New Orleans Pelicans
Feb. 24: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 27: vs. Philadelphia 76ers
March 1: vs. LA Lakers
March 3: vs. Detroit Pistons
March 5: vs. Phoenix Suns
March 8: vs. Philadelphia 76ers