Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017

By Maria Tettamanti For Miami.com

Ooh la la!

Miami’s fashion set got a taste of Milan, New York, Paris and London this past week. How so? Miami Fashion Week served as the definitive global fashion event for resort collections. Designers Silvia Tcherassi, Shantall Lacayo, Custo Barcelona, Fisico, Yirko Sivirich, Rene Ruiz, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Angel Sanchez — debuted their Resort 2018 collections at Ice Palace Film Studios — with a little help from MIAFW’s Honorary President, Antonio Banderas.

PHOTO GALLERY: Rene Ruiz

While fashion week has been part of the Miami scene for nearly two decades thanks to Beth Sobol, new owners rebranded the event last year, positioning it as the only one in the world exclusively featuring resort/cruise collections.

Breathing new life into the 2017 shows, Miami Fashion Week earned a coveted spot alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan on the important dates fashion calendar from the CFDA.

Miami Fashion Week CEO Julio Iranzo says, “We think that Miami being in the important dates is important for Miami Fashion Week and the city. Milan, New York, London and Paris — and now the fifth city, Miami — for us, it is a proud moment.”

Among other proud moments were four days of nonstop runway shows, an Antonio Banderas-hosted charity gala, Master Classes at Miami Dade College on sustainable fashion, and a Diego Torres concert.

The trend forecast for resort wear? Each of the eight designers interpreted vacation wear in their own personal way. For Custo Barcelona, imagine a pastiche of metallic fabrics, embroidery, color blocked prints and tribal printed dresses.

Shantall Lacayo, on the other hand, was inspired by one of the works of Nicaraguan poet Pablo Antonio Cuadra, a central figure of the Latin American avant garde.

Silvia Tcherassi played up the preppy gingham print trend and a spate of runway looks emphasized that off-the-shoulder tops are here to stay. The overwhelming verdict about her line was that it was “wearable,” meaning her looks were on trend without being so fashion forward that we can’t keep up. 

On the final night of runway shows, designer  Agatha Ruiz de la Prada brought bold colors, rainbows and brightness to the runway with swimwear and some outfits that might just be wearable in Miami – still to the beach, though. The woman who describes her world as, “A place where there is no room for black,” always manifests just that on the runway.

Venezuelan designer Ángel Sanchez closed the event with a runway full of long dresses and gowns in spectacularly light fabrics, ranging from white, to black and then bold colors like purples and reds. The patriotism for Venezuela was seen, as every model carried a bracelet with the country’s flag. The show ended with ex-Miss Colombia (who was almost Miss Universe) Ariadna Gutierrez walking down the runway.

Fashion Editor and fashion show attendee Danie Gomez says, “My biggest takeaway is the value of our community. We all came together to support this event as ‘Miamian.’ Our nationalities merged in the ideal of believing and creating a Fashion Week worthy of the evolution of this city. It’s still a work in progress, but we’ll get there.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Fisico and Yirko Sivirich

Your final thoughts on Miami Fashion Week? Locals no longer need to jet set around the globe for their fashion fix.

The Magic City is becoming a fashion capital in its own right — one breezy caftan and itty-bitty bikini at a time.

