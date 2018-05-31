Miami Fashion Week 2018 is here! We’ve got all the deets

Can you feel the (fashion) heat, Miami? Miami Fashion Week 2018 is in full swing now through Sunday, June 3 and brings with it the debut of 2019 resort collections (read: vacation wear) of established and emerging international designers.

“Miami Fashion Week is a runway event exclusively for resort collections. When we analyzed the various possibilities, we quickly came to the conclusion that there was no better city in the world for it, and therefore resortwear was the best collection to show,” Miami Fashion Week CEO Julio Iranzo says.

Designers such as Roberto Cavalli, Custo Barcelona, Oscar Caravallo, Angel Sanchez, Agatha Ruiz de La Prada, RENE by RR and more are in the mix for this CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) recognized event. The event kicked off May 30 at Brickell City Centre and runway shows will take place at Ice Palace Studios — set among white, fortress-like walls and surrounded by manicured gardens.

Oscar Carvallo’s 2019 resort collection celebrates art, nature and femininity

Tonight Miami-based designer Rene Ruiz (who just launched his RENE by RR label) will be showcasing his collection and tells us, “Guests can expect reclaimed denim and colorful fabrics in pastiche of pastels. Think glamorous day-to-night dresses — very St. Barts!”

And yes, Miami Fashion Week’s honorary president Antonio Banderas will be making a splashy appearance, too. Banderas, alongside the MIAFW team, will deliver fashion talks, runway shows, after-parties and exclusive pop-up events peppered throughout the Magic City.

The official MIAFW kick-off party took place at Saks Brickell City Centre

On Friday night, Banderas will be hosting an exclusive Miami Fashion Week Benefit Gala supporting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation and his own foundation, Fundación Lágrimas y Favores at the Alfred I. DuPont Building. The annual event will feature a sit-down dinner, live entertainment by a celebrity performer, live auction benefiting the foundations and, of course, fashion. Starting at $500, guests can purchase tickets here.

There’s an educational component, as well. Open-to-the-public Master Classes — diving into topics from sustainable fashion to designing to law — will be held at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus from May 30 to June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Tickets cost $45 and are available for purchase here.

“I hope to create a great event known around the world, and desire for others to recognize Miami and Miami Fashion Week as the capital for presentation of resort collections by the industry,” Iranzo adds.

With so many new facets to Miami Fashion Week, one thing’s for sure: The 305 is revving up to be a bona fide fashion tour de force.

For a complete schedule browse on over miamifashionweek.com