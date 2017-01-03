Miami temps will dip this week. Bring long sleeves.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service are expecting a chance of rain most days and cooler evenings this week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Milder temperatures will arrive Wednesday night, when lows will start to fall into the 60s.
Beachgoers taking a dip in the water should be cautious. There’s a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Monday night.
On Monday, wind gusts reached up to 26 mph in the afternoon.
If you feel like the past month was warmer than usual, you’re right. Instead of the classic mild season, South Florida is in the middle of another hot winter. December 2015 was the hottest on record, and the last month of 2016 could end up the second hottest. Dec. 18 was the hottest December day on record for Miami.
All of 2016 was a steamy one in Miami-Dade. The thermometer at Miami International Airport only dipped below 50 degrees once all year, according to the National Weather Service. That’s well below the average of 14 days.
Another heat milestone: Temperatures broke 90 degrees 108 days of the year — exceeding the 30-year average of 87 days.
