Miami.com Five Star New Year’s Eve Ticket Giveaway

Seriously, this could be you.

Holy mother of mercy.

We are about to MAKE your 2017. Miami.com has not two, but FOUR tickets to the Five Star New Year’s Eve party on Watson Island.

This party is going to be major for several reasons:

It’s not in Downtown Miami, meaning you won’t have to fight with the Bayfront Park revelers for parking. It’s not on Miami Beach, so you won’t have to fight with those folks either. It takes place in a fancy venue made of glass that gives a panoramic view of the fireworks off Biscayne Bay.

See, the party is right behind the Miami Children’s Museum.

This party was just one from of a package that included a week of events for serious party animals, but if you are interested in an open bar, tons of noshing, DJs all night and partying with fancy people, this is the place for you.

The only rule is the dress code: Wear white and gold if you want to party.

So much fanciness!

The ticket are yours for the taking. Here is all you have to do: Now that you’ve read all the details, go back to the comments on Facebook and tag the three friends you want to bring with you in the comments section (if the friend isn’t on Facebook, just write in their name). We will pick one person from all the entries and inform them on Friday (Dec. 30) of how to redeem their tickets.

Good luck!