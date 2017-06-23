Celebrity chef Ralph Pagano in hospital after explosion

Eek!

Chef Ralph Pagano is recuperating at Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, recovering from burns he received after a gas burner explosion at his sister Bahamas restaurant, Naked Taco.

The onetime Hell’s Kitchen star’s Facebook page alerted his friends and followers of the accident and well wishes poured in for the married father of one.

Local 10 News reports that Pagano was getting things ready in his kitchen Thursday at his Resorts World Bimini eatery. He also owns Naked Taco in Miami Beach, Naked Lunch in Miami and Naked Crab in Fort Lauderdale.

“He turned it on and it exploded. There was a couple other of his crew with him and he took the brunt of the punishment. It exploded on him,” friend Tony Albelo told the station. “There was a lot more damage than you would expect, like something like an oven blowing up.”

He suffered third degree burns on his legs and hands.

Pagano’s buddy Paul Castronovo tweeted his well wishes also.

Guys, details are sketchy but we are hearing there was an explosion in the Bahamas and Chef Ralph Pagano was airlifted to Miami. Pray please — Paul Castronovo (@PaulCastronovo) June 23, 2017