LIV nightclub knows the truth: All high-end events in South Florida require VIP bottle service. That includes the world’s richest thoroughbred horse race, The Pegasus World Cup, which takes place Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

So the Gulfstream folks teamed up with David Grutman to introduce the LIV Pop Up Boardwalk Village at the race. The idea is to “recreate Grutman’s world-renowned, high-energy events” right there in Hallandale Beach. The event includes live performances by Post Malone, Ludacris and DJ sets by Ruckus, among others.

This is not your typical horse race. Think Kentucky Derby on a weekend bender in South Beach. And someone please send us a photo of fancy equestrian lovers reacting to Malone rapping about “poppin’ pillies.”

Also at the event, Grutman’s Komodo, Planta and OTL will serve food at the event. So will Bodega and Gulfstream’s Adena Grill.

“This awesome event showcases our brands and our friends coming together, creating an over the top pop up experience – whether you are looking for amazing food, or to see some of the biggest names in music, we’ve got you covered,” Grutman said.

You can buy tickets to LIV Boardwalk Village, which opens at 2 p.m. race day, for $75. They can be purchased at www.LIVnightclub.com/livvillage. For bottle service table reservations, call 305-674-4680 or email VIP@LivNightclub.com.

The horses run at the Pegasus World Cup in 2017. Yes, that’s the world famous Gulfstream Pegasus statue in the background.