Miami Beach meatball mainstay Macaluso’s is moving south

Since 1999, Macaluso’s restaurant has been serving meatballs like mama makes to Miami Beach locals and visiting celebs like Tom Cruise and Kim Kardashian. The low-key Staten Island-style Italian hot spot in the strip off Alton expanded to an Italian market.

Now, after almost 19 years, Macaluso’s is moving out – to South Miami.

Owner Michael D’Andrea says he’s moving because Miami Beach ain’t what it used to be.

“Over the past 10 years, Miami Beach has completely changed. It is no longer conducive to our concept and brand, since Macaluso’s & Co thrive on family and tradition,” he says. “The beach used to be vibrant, carefree and fun. I just do not see myself spending another 10 years South Beach. The move to South Miami will be beneficial to Macaluso’s since we will be moving to a more pleasant environment surrounded by families, UM, hospitals, etc.”

On his Facebook page, he wrote: “So with great honor, I say goodbye to Miami Beach. Thank you for allowing me to serve my family’s amazing recipes from Staten Island, New York. Macaluso’s / Macaluso’s & Co. will start a NEW chapter this summer! ”

The space formerly known as Shelley’s Oyster and Cocktail Bar and Station 5, among other things at 5845 Sunset Drive in South Miami will soon become Macaluso’s. The move happens just in time for the restaurant’s 20th anniversary. Stay tuned for opening details.

