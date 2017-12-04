Miami Art Week creates a traffic nightmare. Here is your guide to navigating Miami this week.

Miami's traffic is about to come to a stand still. LOL. It already is.

Are you ready for more traffic?

Art is in the eye of the beholder. But traffic isn’t. And know this: Traffic is going to be bad.

Art Basel 2017 beams down at the Miami Beach Convention Center Dec. 7-10 for its 15th edition. Art Miami on Dec. 5-10 has a new home in the vacated Miami Herald space on Biscayne Bay in Downtown Miami between the Venetian and MacArthur Causeways.

Surrounding events during Miami Art Week that kicks off Dec. 4 will bring more than 20 satellite fairs to the Beach, Wynwood, downtown Miami and Midtown neighborhoods. With Art Miami’s move from Wynwood to Downtown Miami, plus NADA, Spectrum and Red Dot nearby, expect even more congestion near the causeways.

What’s more, construction at the Miami Beach Convention Center has changed where you enter, where you park and even where your Lyft can drop you.

Brian Alfred, right, and his son Naoki, then 7, came from Brooklyn to Miami Beach for Art Basel 2016. Here, they look at pieces by artist Ernesto Neto at the Convention Center. Wilfredo Lee AP

Driving into the cities yourself will only add to the gridlock. Instead, know that local transportation agencies will boost the number of trolleys to whisk art lovers and the art curious around town.

Shuttles and water taxis will run between the Beach and the mainland. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will have assigned pickup and drop-off areas in South Beach.

Surge pricing get out of hand? Surely, it will. There’s always the good ol’ taxi, too.

YachtLife is a private yacht chartering service that uses a mobile app to let users book rides to Art Week events and elsewhere. YachtLife Read More: Miami Guide – Art Basel

If you want to arrive in the same style that celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tiesto and Kygo are accustomed to and have a few thousand dollars to spend, there’s also YachtLife, a private yacht chartering service that, too, uses a mobile app to book rides to Art Week events and elsewhere.

Uber and Lyft

The popular ride-sharing companies have adopted some changes this year.

▪ “Due to street closures, riders attending events in Wynwood will be directed, via the app, to various pickup spots where they can easily locate their requested ride. Riders are encouraged to confirm the make, model, and license plate of the vehicle they have been matched with,” Uber spokesman Javi Correoso said.

In addition, Uber is showcasing selected artwork of Uber drivers and its riders at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at its pop-up gallery at 282 NW 25th St.

Uber will not offer UberBOAT this year. Water Taxi Miami will offer scheduled service (see below.)

▪ This year, in addition to its regular pickup locations, Lyft will be adding ArtHop, a limited-time service available during Miami Art Week. ArtHop is a shared ride that will make fixed stops along three routes between downtown Miami and Miami Beach from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. To request an ArtHop, passengers can select the ArtHop mode within the Lyft app. Passengers will be matched with others going in the same direction. ArtHop is available for single riders only.

The stops on the ArtHop routes during Miami Art Week are: Aqua Art, Art Basel, Art Miami, Basel House Bayside, Brickell at Mary Brickell Village, Pulse and Red Dot/Spectrum.

Regular pickups also include PAMM and Basel House Mural Festival.

“We know this is a special time for Miami residents and visitors alike, but also know that it comes with increased congestion and limited parking,” said Samuel Cohen, general manager of Lyft Florida. “With ArtHop, Lyft wants to make sure Art Week attendees can spend more time enjoying everything Miami Art Week has to offer and less time thinking about how to get there.”

Metromover, Metrorail, Metrobus

▪ During Art Basel weekend, Metrorail will operate at normal weekend service levels. Metromover will increase the amount of trains on the system equivalent to its weekday service levels.

Metrorail hours will be 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 a.m.-midnight Friday; 6 a.m.-midnight Saturday; and 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday. (On that Thursday night into Friday morning, Metromover’s Omni and Brickell loops will remain open until 2 a.m.)

For more information, visit www.miamidade.gov/transit.

The County’s decorated Art Express buses are not running this year, said spokeswoman Karla Damian. There will be supplemental buses on regular routes that service Miami Beach and other areas where Art Basel events are taking place.

Transit riders can post questions on @IRideMDT on Twitter with the hashtag #iRideMDT and the Department of Transportation and Public Works’ marketing team will answer as many as possible.

Free apps like MDT Tracker, EASY Pay and PaybyPhone can also help get you around town.

Art Miami prepared its new location, at the site of the old Miami Herald building at One Herald Plaza, Northeast 14th Street on Biscayne Bay. Metromover runs by the site, with drop-off nearby at the Omni. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Shuttles

▪ Several shuttles will connect mainland Miami to Miami Beach and provide access to trolleys in each city. Shuttles in both cities will move people around to the various satellite fairs in Little River, Midtown, Wynwood and to Art Basel in the Miami Beach Convention Center.

A free county shuttle will run from the Omni parking garage at Biscayne Boulevard and 15th Street across the Venetian to Meridian Avenue and 18th Street, near the convention center. Another shuttle will take visitors from the parking lot at Haulover Park to the convention center.

▪ The shuttle’s East/West loop connects the Midtown/Wynwood area with Miami Beach with Miami stops at 29th Street and Midtown Boulevard, 36th Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

Miami Beach stops are at 41st Street and Royal Palm Avenue, Convention Center Drive and 17th Street at the Convention Center.

▪ The shuttle’s North/South Loop connects the Convention Center with fairs along Collins Avenue to the North Beach Bandshell with South Beach stops at 10th Street and Washington Avenue, Convention Center Drive and 17th Street, 17th Street and Washington Avenue, 18th Street and Purdy Avenue where it meets the Water Taxi Stop at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park.

Middle Beach stops are at 41st Street and Royal Palm Avenue, 46th Street and Collins Avenue.

North Beach stops are at 67th Street and Collins Avenue and 72nd Street and Collins Avenue.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, German visitors Susie Von den Stemmen, right, and Alexander Battle-Lachmann, left, took advantage of the weather outside the Design Miami pavilion on the first day of Art Basel Miami 2016. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

Art Miami’s free shuttle bus has two routes that depart every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the VIP Preview night on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The Sunday shuttle ends service at 6 p.m.

Route 1 runs between the JW Marriott Marquis in Downtown Miami to the Art Miami Pavilion in Midtown at 3010 NE First Ave.

Route 2 runs loops from the Art Miami Pavilion in Wynwood to Aqua Art Miami on Miami Beach and to the Miami Beach Convention Center at 17th and Washington.

Miami Beach Trolley Schedule

Miami Beach Trolley waits for passengers near the Miami City Ballet in the Collins Park neighborhood. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

The city runs free trolley service from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday-Sunday, with arrivals every 15 minutes or so.

▪ Alton-West Loop between Alton Road, Lincoln Road, West Avenue and Fifth Street.

▪ North Beach Loop between Allison Park, Publix on 69th Street, North Shore Open Space Park, Stillwater Park, North Shore Branch Library, Crespi Park, North Shore Youth Center, Normandy Isle Park and Pool and Walgreens on Biarritz Drive.

Miami Trolley Routes

▪ Wynwood Route: From the Adrienne Arsht Center Metromover Station to the Wynwood Walls to Midtown Miami. 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Art Week North Loop: From Northwest 36th Street and Second Avenue to Northeast Second Avenue, to Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Biscayne Route: From North Bayshore Drive and 15th Street to North Miami Avenue and Northwest 38th Street. 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Opening day at Art Basel on Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center in 2014. Al Diaz MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Water Taxi Miami

▪ Water Taxi Miami offers scheduled service from Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami to stops at the Miami Beach Marina, Purdy Avenue Boat Ramp at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park in Miami Beach and Sea Isle Marina on North Bayshore Drive from 10:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 10.

Water Taxi Miami is one of the transport options that ferries Art Basel and Art Miami patrons to and from Miami and Miami Beach. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

One-way fares start at $15 per person. A free shuttle provides transport to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

CitiBike program

Carlos Fallon rides a bike on a course set up by CitiBike in Bayfront Park in 2014. CitiBike offers bike share programs in Miami and Miami Beach and will be in service during Art Week. Peter Andrew Bosch Miami Herald File

Use a bike to get around, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau suggests. CitiBike stations are available throughout Miami Beach, Wynwood, Downtown, Brickell and Coconut Grove. For a map visit CitBikeMiami.com or download the app.

CitiBike runs two rental programs in Miami: Pricing starts at $4 for 30 minutes and goes up based on time increments. Ride for the duration of your rental period and then dock your bike at one of the stations when you’re done.

Of course, you can easily avoid all of this by skipping town during Art Week. Just point your car away from Miami Beach, downtown Miami and Midtown and stew that week in comparatively less congested areas of the county like Doral and Kendall. Or take to the Overseas Highway for a weekend fling in the Florida Keys. For some, the funky artist’s shops inside Islamorada’s kitschy Rain Barrel is all the art they’ll ever need.