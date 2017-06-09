Posted on

Local actor set to star in show about Menendez murders

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Talk about your juicy roles.

Miami actor Carlos Gomez announced on his Facebook page that he is set to costar in Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders, NBC’s limited series from Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer, premiering this fall.

“So this is what I’m doing this summer. Honored to be part of the Law and Order family. !!!!!” the actor wrote.

Gomez (“The Glades“) will play Cuba native Jose Menendez, who, along with his wife was gunned down by his two sons, Lyle and Erik.

After a mistrial and deadlocked juries, the siblings were later re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

 

 

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

