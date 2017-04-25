‘Star Wars’ actor Oscar Isaac is going to be a first time dad

attends the "Bobbi Jene" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 21, 2017 in New York City.

Miami raised actor Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad.

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star and girlfriend Elvira Lind are expecting their first child, People reports.

Isaac, who was born in as Oscar Hernandez in Guatemala (Isaac is his middle name), moved to Country Walk when he was a second grader, attending Westminster Christian School for a time. His family still lives here so expect some visits to the abuelos.

Page Six reports that Lind, whom Isaac has been dating Lind since 2016, is past her due date.

Once Isaac is on diaper duty, he’ll be a busy man. “The Promise” star also has a ton of projects, including acting in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

He will reprise his role as Poe Dameron.

“Poe, he gets to be more a part of the story, and all of the characters in the film, they get tested, intensely,” he told ET last May. “It’s a lot of conflict in it, which is great.”