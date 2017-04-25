Posted on

‘Star Wars’ actor Oscar Isaac is going to be a first time dad

attends the "Bobbi Jene" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 21, 2017 in New York City.
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Miami raised actor Oscar Isaac is going to be a dad.

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star and girlfriend Elvira Lind are expecting their first child, People reports.

Isaac, who was born in as Oscar Hernandez in Guatemala (Isaac is his middle name), moved to Country Walk when he was a second grader, attending Westminster Christian School for a time. His family still lives here so expect some visits to the abuelos.

Page Six reports that Lind, whom Isaac has been dating Lind since 2016, is past her due date.

Once Isaac is on diaper duty, he’ll be a busy man. “The Promise” star also has a ton of projects, including acting in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

He will reprise his role as Poe Dameron.

“Poe, he gets to be more a part of the story, and all of the characters in the film, they get tested, intensely,” he told ET last May. “It’s a lot of conflict in it, which is great.”

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
Miami Guide
9 Places in Miami to Meet Your Online Date (so even if it sucks you’ll still have a good time)
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood
Stephen Marley on marijuana: ‘It’s a miracle plant!’
A Miami group wants to stop Bayfront Park from selling liquor. Here’s why you should pay attention
Gorillaz to headline III Points for rare, first-time-ever Miami performance