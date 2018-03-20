MeToo is catching on in Latin media: Lili Estefan just told her story of sexual harassment

Her too.

Lili Estefan dropped a bomb during a speech at People en Español’s Poderosas Live! luncheon in Miami on Friday at the Hotel Conrad in Brickell.

The “El Gordo y La Flaca” personality admitted that she was sexually harassed back in the day.

It was during her time working as a model at the entertainment show “Sábado Gigante,” Estefan told attendees.

The Univision personality said host Rolando Barral barged into her dressing room without knocking while the budding star was wearing only underwear.

“‘That’s how I wanted to see you baby,’” relayed Estefan of the encounter with Barral, who died in 2002 at the age of 62.

She freaked out about the violation.

“I looked at him and said, ‘I can’t believe this man just did that.’ I walked out in my underwear, just like I was, to the hallway where he was and I grabbed him, I pushed him against the wall,” Estefan remembered. “It got ugly. He kicked the door. And I remember everyone around was like: ‘What just happened?”

The newly single mother of two regrets nothing about her outburst and speaking out years before the #MeToo movement which has swept the nation.

“At the end nothing happened to me, 30 years later I’m still here, but I was one of the ones who stood up for herself at that time without caring about losing my job and we have to remember that today,” she said. “Other women couldn’t do the same, and I support them just the same because I know how difficult it is to live through a moment like that.”

Lili Estefan is among a growing number of women in Latin media and entertainment who are adding their voices to the #MeToo movement. Actress Karla Souza admitted to CNN that she was harassed and raped by a producer in the beginnings of her career. Another telenovela actress, Paola Núñez, also confessed that she turned down work because of the implication that she would have to have some kind of romantic escapade with producers.