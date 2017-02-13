Metallica on tour, stopping in South Florida

James Hetfield of the band Metallica performs at the Super Bowl 50 Metallica Soundcheck held at AT&T Park on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, in San Francisco. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

You may have seen Metallica rock it out at the Grammys Sunday night (albeit with a slight microphone problem).

Now you can see the guys in the flesh.

The iconic band is going out on tour on behalf of their latest album, “Hardwired…to Self Destruct.”

Twenty five dates on Livenation’s WorldWired 2017 North American Tour include a stop at Hard Rock Stadium on July 7.

Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members

beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the record.