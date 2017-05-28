Memorial Day crowds flock to Miami Beach for boats, planes and parties

Large crowds gathered on sunny South Beach Saturday to take in the sights of the Air and Sea Show and Urban Beach Week.

The streets were packed with traffic along Washington and Collins avenues but filled with pedestrians, strollers and bicycles on Ocean Drive.

As American flags lined the beach many people in beach chairs enjoyed the fighter jets and aircraft that zoomed above as well as an aerial show from the Army Golden Knights parachute team.

Many, like brothers Andres and Alejandro Folgueras of Hialeah, were there specifically for the show and happy to enjoy it on Miami Beach.

“It’s worth it here because you’ve got the beach and people from all over supporting the troops,” Andres Folgueras said.

U.S. Army military paratroopers fly over Miami Beach at 70 miles per hour. Paratroopers started off the Memorial Day Weekend air show on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sebastián Ballestas sballestas@miamiherald.com

Many tourists and other beachgoers were occasionally thrown off by the booming sound of the jets, and some were surprised to stumble upon the show.

Marcus Moses and Keyona I., from New Jersey, said they were in Miami Beach for the weekend mostly for the parties at nearby clubs and for the beach.

“We didn’t find out until we were walking up and asked the police about it,” Keyona I. said.

As they relaxed under palm trees they said the show was nice but a little too noisy.

“It definitely got us [by surprise] the first time,” Moses said.

From left, Michael Ledul, August Ledul, Evelyn Ledul and Edgar Ledul look at Air Force equipment during the Memorial Day Weekend Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sebastián Ballestas sballestas@miamiherald.com

The show mostly stretched from about 11th Street to 14th Street with vehicles and activities from the various armed forces.

Philip and Kristina Richmond, originally from England, said they were also surprised by the show and were really looking forward to exploring other parts of Miami and getting Cuban sandwiches.

“We’re here for the food mostly,” Philip Richmond said.