And now for some lingerie you won’t hate

Do you love lacy things? Of course you do. Fort Lauderdale-based designer Kris Strouthopoulos (photographed above) is changing the lingerie game with her temperature-balancing fabric. Yes, her Grecian-inspired collection, GIAPENTA, prides itself on using exclusive TempPro material which pulls heat away from the body as one starts to get warm, stores the excess heat, and then releases it back as needed when one starts to get cold — always keeping the body temperature perfectly balanced. Talk about a miracle bra! We chat up the 35-year-old entrepreneur on bra shopping like a boss, #Fitspo and Miami musts.

What is the story behind the label’s name?

It comes from the Greek word meaning ‘forever’ and we’re founded on the promise to forever be innovative, inspired and committed to our clients.

When buying a bra, what is the most important trait to consider?

Everyone is shaped differently so knowing what to look for is key when it comes to a proper fit. The gore (front center part of the bra) should lay flat against your chest and the band should be in the middle of your back (not too high or too low!). Always fit your bra on the loosest hook. As the band starts to naturally stretch from use, you can gradually use the tighter hooks to make up for the loss of band snugness and to keep a comfortable fit.

You’re stranded on a deserted island…what would be your one luxury item?

GIAPENTA lingerie of course! Or chocolate. I’m good with either one.

What book is currently on your nightstand?

Shoe Dog — the memoir by the creator of Nike.

What are you favorite local haunts for dinner?

Cecconi’s for brunch, and Mandolin Aegean Bistro and Komodo for dinner and drinks.

Current workout du jour?

Yoga is a must for keeping me balanced throughout the week!

What is the one app you cannot live without?

Instagram.

What is the best advice you can give budding designers?

Always believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to put in the work. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won’t, so that you can spend the rest of your life like most people can’t.’ It has become my mantra and daily motivation to keep grinding!