Matthew McConaughey’s wife is living her best life in Miami

by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Although a source tells us that Matthew McConaughey’s “The Beach Bum production is a hot mess,” his model wife Camila Alves was as cool as could be Tuesday when she joined the team at the new Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science for a special experiment for her website WomenofToday.com.

The mother of three, who has been making the rounds at places like the penthouse residence at 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach where she hosted a party for her Ocean Drive cover,  posted a Boomerang on her Instagram with a sneak peek of her “very cool science experiment” using dry ice.

Hubby, meanwhile, was busy on his birthday earlier this month in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where he joined volunteers at the Wild Turkey distillery to distribute 4,5o0 turkeys to residents ahead of Thanksgiving.   A week later, the family man was seen with wife and kids going to what seemed to be a kids’ party at a residence on Miami Beach.

A far cry from his naked bongo-ing of his bachelor days. Sigh.

