Matthew McMcConaughey wraps drug movie, celebrates with wife

Miami is for lovers.

Matthew McConaughey is an Oscar winning actor and could travel anywhere in the world for his fifth anniversary, but he chose Miami.

The “Dazed and Confused” star spent some quality time with his wife, Brazilian food blogger/designer/model Camila Alves. They celebrated their five year wedding anniversary on June 9.

The mother of three has family here and told us in 2013 she loves eating out at Latin food restaurants when in town. Alves also has no problem taking Uber. She posted an hysterical video of her driver karaoke-ing in the car with a microphone. Yes. Si.

"Miami nights! Yep that happened in our uber/lift last night! A fun surprise!! -/-/- noites em Miami olha só o carro que veio pegar agente!! A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Her caption:” Miami nights! Yep that happened in our uber/lift last night! A fun surprise!!”

Happy coincidence: McConaughey happened to be working on a movie in the Sunshine State. It’s called “White Boy Rick” and is due out next year.

It's a wrap – #whiteboyrick 📸tat radcliffe A post shared by Yann Demange (@yanndemange) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

The ’80s drug trafficking real life drama is directed by French filmmaker Yann Demange, who posted a pic on Instagram of the wrap party.

According to deadline.com, the biopic is the story of Richard Wershe Jr., a teenage informant/drug dealer. McConaughey plays the kid’s father.

The Daily Mail has pics of the Hollywood couple kissing on the beach. Awww.

Alves also hung out with TV personality Barbara Bermudo at Bal Harbour Shops.

It was supposed to be a quick lunch…few hours later and it was still not enough! So nice to be able to spend time @barbarabermudo miami times!! -/-/ era para ser um lanche rápido depois de várias horas não o tempo ainda não foi suficiente! Muito bom te ver @barbarabermudo A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Maybe Camila and Matt will get a place in Miami. One can only hope.