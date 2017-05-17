Mary J Blige performing in Miami amid nasty divorce

The show must go on and for Mary J Blige it is.

The singer is soldiering on amid a particularly nasty split with her manager husband Kendu Isaacs.

The songstress is set to perform Aug. 22 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, to promote her 13th studio album duly titled “Strength of a Woman.” Her tour, of the same name, kicks off July 30 in Chicago.

What’s the reason for Blige’s split? Oh the usual: infidelity. BET.com reports the other woman is named Starshell, a wannabe in the music industry. Before digging her claws into Isaacs, she reportedly went after LeBron James, back in 2014, when the basketball star was with the Miami Heat and newly married to Savannah Brinson.

Page Six reports that Starshell would show up at Heat games, looking all hot, trying to snag her prey.



“In theory, you could say she was a fan, but security brought her down to the floor and the back area after the game was over. That doesn’t happen for fans,” an off court snitch told the newspaper. “She was very decked out — the hair, the makeup, etc.”

We gotta hand it to LeBron; he didn’t take the bait like Isaacs did.

Blige filed for divorce last year; they were married in 2003.

As for Blige’s album, “Strength of a Woman,” it features various collaborations including Kanye, DJ Khaled and Missy Elliott. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. So the singer has moved on professionally, at least. Phew. Reviews have been kind.

Tickets: $94.50, $125.50, $163.50 and $175 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at LiveNation.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Fillmore box office, 1700 Washington Ave.