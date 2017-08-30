Posted on

Mary J Blige puts divorce hell behind her in Miami

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Mary J Blige took a break from her personal problems by spending some much needed down time in Miami.

The R&B singer was spotted poolside Tuesday, working a red bikini, TMZ reports. 

The 46-year-old — who had a show at The Fillmore earlier this month, a stop on her Strength of a Woman tour —  had some time off, having to cancel her concert in Houston over the weekend due to Hurricane Harvey.

She asked her Instagram followers to pray for the city. 

Blige looked amazing, despite the turmoil (financial and psychological) going on with her estranged husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs. 

In June a judge ordered her to pay Isaacs — who cheated on her with Blige’s friend and protégée Starshell — a whopping $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

 

