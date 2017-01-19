Martha Stewart in Miami for women’s breakfast

Martha Stewart is a busy lady, as we all know. Between mixing drinks with Snoop Dogg, dropping books about how to eat your veggies and running her multimedia empire, she is a force. This week, she flew in to Miami to participate in the United Way Women’s Leadership Breakfast, hobnobbing with local women who are also unstoppable, and she will be back in town to hang out with celebrity chefs for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Here she is hanging in Coral Gables under a giant palm frond.

A giant type of Copernicia palm a rare genus found in the Abess garden in coral gables so magnificent pic.twitter.com/wtkH3ukqtk — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) January 19, 2017

We got in a few words with Martha before the breakfast.

What is the top message you want Miami’s women leaders to take from The 16th Annual United Way Women’s Leadership Breakfast ?

Well, we know that the women in attendance at this breakfast are smart, powerful women who have done amazing things in business and in life. The takeaway message from this event is how women can harness the intellect and passion that we all have in us and put it to good use both in our personal endeavors and for the good of others through charity and philanthropy. It’s one thing to use leadership for your own gain, but another when you can take that leadership and have it benefit those who need guidance in our communities.

How can your brand that focuses on everyday living be transferred to actual community outreach?

From the beginning, more than anything, my passion has been for teaching – educating people how to live everyday lives better. I think the best way to make an impact on your community is to take your skills and passions and teach those in need with what you know best. The little things that I know about gardening I like to teach to others, and on a larger scale, my personal passion for staying active and living the good life as you age created the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. If we continue to promote and facilitate access to health care resources for older adults and enhance the public perception of aging, we will all benefit for generations to come.

What are your three favorite things about the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in February (which you always attend)?

We have so much fun at SOBEWFF every year. For the past few years I have hosted a dinner, each time with different partners, wines and at a new and exciting restaurant. This year we will have a fun evening at Le Zoo with “Truffle King” Benjamin Bruno and delicious Château D’Esclans Whispering Angel rosé.

I also enjoy the Chef Tribute dinner which takes place on Saturday evening; the night honors legends in the culinary world, this year it’s Jose Andres, and the meal is always incredible.

I also enjoy seeing friends and catching up with my colleagues in the industry. It’s a weekend where we all come to do some work, of course, but everyone takes time to unwind as well, and it’s a pleasure catching up with a fun cast of characters.

What is the one place you ALWAYS visit in Miami?

When I’m in Miami I like to visit Puerto Sagua for Cuban coffee and enjoy antique shopping on Biscayne Boulevard.