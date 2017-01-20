Marshalls Opens NEW Store on Miami Beach!

Bargainistas, this one’s for you: Marshalls is opened a brand-spanking-new store right off Lincoln Road (on the corner of Lincoln Lane and Meridian Ave.) on South Beach.

Located next door to Macy’s, the sprawling 28,500 square-foot retailer is brimming with seriously slashed priced goods for the ladies, gents, kiddos and more (like the dope copper bowls pictured above).

“The new Miami Beach store will be stocked weekly with a new, fresh assortment of the brand name and designer merchandise that our shoppers love,” Marshalls President Richard Sherr says. “Our buyers are fashion experts with a keen sense of style and are passionate about finding the most coveted merchandise for our shoppers for so much less!” he adds.

Also worth noting? Aside from amazing prices, shoppers can expect THE CUBE. This cool, in-store boutique is nestled within the store and boasts contemporary fashions for the hip set (like the gems pictured below). On-trend and wallet-friendly clothing aside, shoppers will find goods for the home, pet and beauty. And for those of you in a hurry, single queue checkout is available, too. #Winning

Local shoppers can celebrate the new store opening on January 19th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and relish the thrill of off-price shopping!

Marshalls, 723 Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach; marshallsonline.com