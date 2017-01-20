Posted on

Marshalls Opens NEW Store on Miami Beach!

Marshalls
By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

Marshalls

Bargainistas, this one’s for you: Marshalls is opened a brand-spanking-new store right off Lincoln Road (on the corner of Lincoln Lane and Meridian Ave.) on South Beach.

Located next door to Macy’s, the sprawling 28,500 square-foot retailer is brimming with seriously slashed priced goods for the ladies, gents, kiddos and more (like the dope copper bowls pictured above).

“The new Miami Beach store will be stocked weekly with a new, fresh assortment of the brand name and designer merchandise that our shoppers love,” Marshalls President Richard Sherr says. “Our buyers are fashion experts with a keen sense of style and are passionate about finding the most coveted merchandise for our shoppers for so much less!” he adds.

Also worth noting? Aside from amazing prices, shoppers can expect THE CUBE. This cool, in-store boutique is nestled within the store and boasts contemporary fashions for the hip set (like the gems pictured below). On-trend and wallet-friendly clothing aside, shoppers will find goods for the home, pet and beauty. And for those of you in a hurry, single queue checkout is available, too. #Winning

Local shoppers can celebrate the new store opening on January 19th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and relish the thrill of off-price shopping!

Marshalls, 723 Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach; marshallsonline.com

marshallsmauve-color-blocked-floppy-hat

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists A 360-degree look at Miami Beach nightclub Copa Room
Look! Nelly’s joining the symphony in Broward, y’all

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
New location? NBD. Life in Color to celebrate 10 years in Wynwood
Pro TipA No Nonsense Guide to Doing South Beach like a Local
South Florida’s best Roadside Attractions
Radiohead kicking off tour in Miami
Prism Creative Group’s top cultural events of the week – Jan. 16-21
Sounds of Little Haiti is back with Haitian supergroup KLASS
5 shows not to miss at Festival Miami 2017
Why Betty White should be the Patron Saint of Miami
Tourists You need to try these Knaus Berry Farm collabs now
5 movies you can’t miss at the Miami Jewish Film Festival