Maria Celeste Arrarás joins other hot TV stars on the white carpet at Telemundo Center’s grand opening

Opening of the new Telemundo Center with Ximena Duque, Quique Usales and Maria Celeste Arraras

Oh, what a night. Better said: Qué noche!

The spanking new Telemundo Center held its fabulous grand opening in West Miami and a bevy of the TV station’s stars came out to celebrate.

A white carpet, aka alfombra blanca, was set up outside the state of the art, 500,000 square facility.

Former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Ana Quincoces posted on Facebook a picture with actors Aracely Arambula and Carlos Ponce.

At the inauguration of the spectacular state of the art @telemundocenter tonight with these two beauties @aracelyarambula @poncecarlos1 😉 #telemundocenter #grandopening 💃💃🕺 Posted by Ana Quincoces on Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Quincoces, dressed in a black cut out dress and chunky necklace, called the space “spectacular.”

Speaking of spectacular: Puerto Rican actress Zuleyka Rivera struck more than a few poses and that was just fine. We were kind of hoping the video vixen would do the “Dura Challenge,” but no such luck.

Telemundo personality Adamari Lopez and game show host Marco Antonio Regil embraced on the carpet and told TV Y Novelas that they were going to work together at “Un Nuevo Dia.”

“I’m really lucky,” said Lopez in a Facebook video from reporter Monica Mendoza.

“The pleasure is all mine,” said Regil.

Ximena Duque was interviewed by People en Espanol about being a new mom. She said having a girl is way different than having a boy. “It inspires you to be more tender [but] the love is the same …Girls are a little more complicated.”

Laughing, the mother of two said the factory is now closed (she had complications with labor and delivery with her baby daughter, Luna, born in January).

“That’s it! No more! For now, no!” said the telenovela star.

Guests were treated to a concert by local singer/songwriter Hansel De Munoz of The Miami Symphony Orchestra. He posed with socialite Athina Klioumi Marturet, who called him “awesome” in an Instagram video.

Awesome, indeed.

Earlier in the day, Maria Celeste Arraras posed in her new home.

“Telemundo Center is the size of seven football stadiums with the most advanced technology and will house all of Telemundo’s talent under one roof,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Today is the great day when we open the doors of our home to all of you.”

@mariacelestearraras: TELEMUNDO CENTER es del tamaño de 7 estadios de fútbol con la tecnología más avanzada y albergará… Posted by AL ROJO VIVO on Monday, April 9, 2018