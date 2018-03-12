March madness: Michael Jordan and wife ball out in Miami for Spring Break

Typically, the notion of a 55-year-old man at a South Beach Spring Break soiree is pretty much creeper-level gross. But when that man is Michael Jordan, we’ll cut him some slack. Especially since the retired basketball star, who was spotted partying at a Spring Break party at Hyde at the SLS South Beach, was caught ogling none other than his own wife.

TMZ caught a bikini clad Mrs. Jordan doing the sexy dance for her hubs. While that may have been the focus of many drunken party goers, they also may have been blinded by the monstrous diamond on her finger.

Michael Jordan Gets Sexy Bikini Dance from Hot Wife Yvette Prieto https://t.co/LIjVx57tSJ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2018

The happy couple was in Miami celebrating a friend’s birthday. The festivities included a dinner at Fontainebleau hot spot Scarpetta that a snitch told us had a bill that went into the thousands. The baller reportedly threw in a generous tip (involving a few Benjamins).

But Jordan has plenty to celebrate. His 1982 NCAA title by was commemorated by Converse with a sneaker only available to the current UNC team, friends, family and on the sneaker black market.

That’s Michael Jordan level baller for you.