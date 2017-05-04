Posted on

Score! Marc Anthony to perform at El Clasico halftime show

Manny Hernandez
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com
Marc Anthony is ready to entertain you.
 
The salsa singer will be performing at the halftime show for Clasico Miami: Real Madrid CF v. FC Barcelona on July 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.
 
This soccer match — taking place outside of Spain for the first time since 1982 — has never had a halftime show.
 
Developer Jorge Perez made the announcement at his museum, The Perez Art Museum Miami aka PAMM, on Wednesday.
 
 Also in attendance for the announcement was former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh, who is part of the committee to bring the soccer game to Miami.
 
This 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken match is turning out to be really something.
 
The Miami Herald reports there will be also concerts during the festivities from Flo Rida and Mexican pop singers/siblings Jesse and Joy.
 
For video, click here.
 
Tickets still available but they are on the pricey side. On Ticketmaster, they’re starting at right around 500 bucks a pop. 

