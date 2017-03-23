Posted on

Marc Anthony goes public with new galpal — a 21 year old Miami model

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: Mariana Downing and Marc Anthony attend the Maestro Cares Foundation's fourth annual 'Changing Lives/Building Dreams' gala at Cipriani Wall Street on March 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

FACT: Marc Anthony is a love ’em and leave ’em type of guy.

The ink is barely dry on the divorce between the salsa singer and model wife Shannon de Lima, and he’s already moved on.

Helps when you’re rich and powerful (and talented, to boot).

But why can’t this dude ever be by himself?

Jennifer Lopez’s ex husband, and father of their twins, is currently dating Miami model, Mariana Downing. The Miami based Wilhelmina model  is just 21; he’s 48.

The two stepped out Tuesday night looking pretty happy together at Anthony’s Maestro Cares Foundation’s Changing Lives and Building Dreams Gala in New York City.

Downing is also a video star, having appeared in the music video for A$AP Rocky’s “Everyday,” reports People.

She also recently helped out her local community during a charity weekend. 

So let’s do the math: Anthony has three ex wives (including his first go around with Dayanara Torres, which produced two kids); Lopez; and De Lima. He did not have kids with the latter but he has daughter, 23, from a previous relationship with Debbie Rosado.

Five kids. Three ex wives. Slow down, bro!

 

