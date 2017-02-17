Posted on

Marc Anthony dating Miami model who looks like J.Lo

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Surprise, surprise.

Marc Anthony has a new girlfriend.

What can we say? The man moves quickly. And we’re not talking about his salsa dancing.
 
 

👁💋

A post shared by Mariana Isabel Downing (@marianadowningg) on

According to Eonline, she is 21-year-old model Mariana Downing, of Wilhelmina Miami models. She’s drop dead gorgeous and looks a little like another one of the singer’s ex wives, Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony, 48, finalized his divorce from fellow model (third wife) Shannon de Lima on Monday, reports TMZ. Those two announced their split in November.

E! News adds that Anthony and Downing have been going out a few weeks when schedules permit. They spent New Year’s Eve together at an Enrique Iglesias concert in the Dominican Republic.

 

