Marc Anthony dating Miami model who looks like J.Lo

Surprise, surprise.

Marc Anthony has a new girlfriend.

Eight nightclubs for ages 18 and up

7 Spots in Miami Even Locals Don’t Know About

What can we say? The man moves quickly. And we’re not talking about his salsa dancing.

👁💋 A post shared by Mariana Isabel Downing (@marianadowningg) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

According to Eonline , she is 21-year-old model Mariana Downing, of Wilhelmina Miami models. She’s drop dead gorgeous and looks a little like another one of the singer’s ex wives, Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony, 48, finalized his divorce from fellow model (third wife) Shannon de Lima on Monday, reports TMZ. Those two announced their split in November.

E! News adds that Anthony and Downing have been going out a few weeks when schedules permit. They spent New Year’s Eve together at an Enrique Iglesias concert in the Dominican Republic.