Marc Anthony kissed Maluma on the mouth at a show. Here’s how his girlfriend reacted.

Maluma y Marc Anthony durante la gala Maestro Cares, en Nueva York, el 8 de marzo del 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images
By Catalina Ruiz ParraFor Miami.com

This Thursday was a hot night for Colombian reguetonero Maluma during the Maestro Cares gala in New York.

When the artist joined salsa singer Marc Anthony to sing his popular hit “Felices los cuatro,” the Puerto Rican star placed his hand over Maluma’s mouth and gave him a big smooch.

The audience erupted in screams.

Minutes later, model Natalia Barulich, Maluma’s girlfriend, took the stage and gave him a passionate kiss, this time without putting her hand over his lips first.

This is one of the few times that the Colombian has been seen in public with his girlfriend. Barulich was born in Los Angeles and is of Cuban-Croatian descent.

Marc Anthony posted a photograph with Maluma on Friday, but the shot was of their performance, not the kiss.

“Why the kiss? You do not need those ridiculous things to be great because you already are, truly a disappointment,” wrote one of the Puerto Rican salsa star’s fans.

Another fan commented: “The presentation was super, pity that kiss crossed the line”.

Comments

