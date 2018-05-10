Marc Anthony just became a really big deal: He’s in the Smithsonian.

Marc Anthony just went to Washington.

A photograph of the salsa singer will be included in a display celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in our nation’s capital.

The snap, taken by the Puerto Rican photographer ADÁL (Adál Maldonado), nabbed the popular vote. Anthony’s fans were able to vote on Instagram as to which celebrity they wanted to hang in the hallowed “Recognize” hall on the first floor of the building, which is located about two miles from the White House. Somehow, we doubt Donald Trump will be visiting, but we are pretty sure his famous ex, Jennifer Lopez, will. And maybe even some of his current and past girlfriends (there are a lot).

He asked his Insta followers for their support: “Thanks to the Smithsonian’s National Gallery Portrait for including me as part of their 50th anniversary. Honored to be part of it,” wrote the native New Yorker.

In the black and white throwback image (circa 1993), Anthony is seen with his shirt unbuttoned, his hands and head to the sky. His naked torso is on full display, and he looks like he could really use a big, heaping plate of rice and beans.

“It’s a very joyful portrait—I love the pose,” the gallery’s curator Taina Caragol told Smithsonian.com. “It evokes his stage presence; it evokes a certain generosity that he has as an artist. That idea of giving it his all.”