Marc Anthony has all the feels as JLo crushes it at the Billboard Music Awards

The infamous face lock between Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

JLo and Marc Anthony continue to make headlines as the most amicable exes, but Anthony was as proud as anyone to see JLo accept her 2017 Billboard Latin Social Artist of The Year Award on Thursday night at University of Miami’s Watsco Center, showing feelings still run deep between the two. He also gave her a standing ovation and looked teary after she performed “Mirate,” the latest single from her upcoming Spanish language album that Anthony helped produce. But you would probably cry too if your ex wife looked like that.

While JLo, who at 47 never looked better than last night in a barely there cutout dress, has rebounded in the most star-studded way by the side of A-Rod, Anthony recently split from his third wife.

Marc, you can’t handle all of this.

On Wednesday, the ex Mr. Lopez was seen enjoying the bachelor life on the Miami River. The hit maker was spotted pulling his 110-foot yacht up to new Miami hotspot, Kiki on The River, where he docked and feasted on grilled octopus, Greek salad and Lavraki. Anthony, who was in the company of some male buddies including Kiki partner Aris Nanos and Nacho of Venezuelan pop duo Chino & Nacho, enjoyed his meal so much that he took a trio of Greek spreads and pita to go.