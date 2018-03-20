Posted on

Maluma was just in Miami Beach wearing a swimsuit — and a smile

Maluma, looking as good as possible. Handout
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Stop reading the horrific news story of the day.

Cease scrolling the top headlines or what’s trending.

To improve your outlook, you need only scan Maluma’s social media. You will thank us over at Miami.com later.

The Latin pop star was at the beach (Miami Beach) and documented his day.

“Playita?” read the caption. “A little beach?”

According to El Nuevo Herald, he wasn’t enjoying the sun and surf solo, but with fellow pop star Prince  Royce. The “Deja Vu” singer was a little more covered up, in a hat, sunglasses and bandanna, dancing with a pineapple drink.

OK, whatever works.

Playita? 🌴🌊

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Back to Maluma.

Wearing red swim trunks, a towel and a smile, Maluma could be the new spokesman for the tourist board. Though we doubt he needs the money.

The “Trap” singer, 24, is raking it in these days, topping the charts, and nabbing the views for his new video, “El Prestamo.”

The Colombian and obvious fitness enthusiast plays Miami on his FAME tour at AmericanAirlines Arena May 19.

We can hardly wait for him to go to the beach again.

Comments

More Like This
Mikey the Monkey is missing. Is he the monkey spotted by King of Diamonds?
Tourists ‘California-inspired’ restaurant from La Fresa Francesa is coming to North Beach
This hidden South Beach taco shop is expanding to trending North Beach
Miami Guide
These are South Miami’s most impressive restaurants for date night
Tourists 5 things we realized watching the Miami Heat score 149 points. Yes. 149 points.
Tourists Pitbull is now a UN ambassador for clean water. Can he clean up Florida, too?