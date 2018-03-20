Maluma, looking as good as possible.

Stop reading the horrific news story of the day.

Cease scrolling the top headlines or what’s trending.

To improve your outlook, you need only scan Maluma’s social media. You will thank us over at Miami.com later.

The Latin pop star was at the beach (Miami Beach) and documented his day.

“Playita?” read the caption. “A little beach?”

According to El Nuevo Herald, he wasn’t enjoying the sun and surf solo, but with fellow pop star Prince Royce. The “Deja Vu” singer was a little more covered up, in a hat, sunglasses and bandanna, dancing with a pineapple drink.

OK, whatever works.

Playita? 🌴🌊 A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Mar 16, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Back to Maluma.

Wearing red swim trunks, a towel and a smile, Maluma could be the new spokesman for the tourist board. Though we doubt he needs the money.

The “Trap” singer, 24, is raking it in these days, topping the charts, and nabbing the views for his new video, “El Prestamo.”

The Colombian and obvious fitness enthusiast plays Miami on his FAME tour at AmericanAirlines Arena May 19.

We can hardly wait for him to go to the beach again.