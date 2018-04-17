Posted on

Maluma just made his relationship official on Instagram, so stop crushing on him.

Maluma at FaenaGetty
Madeleine Marr

Nope.

Maluma isn’t single. At all. At least for the time being.

The Trap singer has cemented his status as a taken man. On Instagram, of course.

You make me smile 🖤❤️

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

And no, the Colombiano is  not dating Shakira, whom he shot a sexy video for “Trap.” She’s taken also.

The hunky music star  is officially “with” Natalia Barulich. We’ve seen posts of her before on his accounts, but never too romantic.

The singer finally decided tot take things up a notch. On Monday, he posted a black and white picture of the two nuzzling noses, with the caption: “You make me smile.”

Barulich, a Guess model, seems even more smitten, captioning a mooshy video post of them kissing on the beach, My everything.”

Aww. Sorry, ladies.

 

My everything ❤️ Te amo @maluma

A post shared by Ναtαlία Bαrulίch 🌹 (@natalia) on

