Maluma and soccer: so perfect together.

The Latin trap singer is headed to the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which starts up June 14.

He’ll perform the Spanish language version of the Coca-Cola anthem “Colors” this summer during the mega soccer event and gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday at Faena Theatre in Miami Beach. Coca-Cola is the longtime official sponsor of the World Cup and livestreamed the event.

The soda company unveiled the first version of the single sung in English by Miramar native Jason Derulo last week. Lyrics include: “Oh, what a feeling. Look what we’ve overcome. Oh, I’m gonna wave-a-wave my flag. And count all the reasons. We are the champions. There ain’t no turning, turning back…Oh, can’t you taste the feeling…Hands up for your colors!”

Apparently, Maluma’s living the dream. Billboard reports that the native Colombian, 24, always fantasized about going to the World Cup, not as a singer but a soccer player.

During a live Q&A with Billboard at the snazzy venue, Maluma said if he had to build a soccer team it would consist of Carlos Vives, his “Trap” collaborator Shakira, Marc Anthony and Juanes.

He also performed some of his other hits including “Felices Los 4″ and his latest single, “El Prestamo,” whose sexy video was shot in Miami.

Speaking of Faena, there’s a lot going on during the Winter Music Conference, which will be held for the first time ever at Faena Forum, March 20-22. They’ll host Noche de Brujas, an “anti concert,” that’s free and open to the public.

You can also catch “Sensatia” at Faena Theater on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Coca-Cola en vivo Mira la transmisión en vivo del estreno del himno latinoamericano de Coca-Cola para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2018™. #MalumaEsFútbol Posted by Coca-Cola on Wednesday, March 14, 2018