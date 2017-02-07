Shameless Plug Alert: Miami Herald Food nominated for Reader’s Choice Award

When it comes to news about Miami’s culinary scene, Miami.com is blessed with some seriously talented contributors. To quote El Presidente, we only get “the best people.” I mean, really, they are the best. By “they” I mean all of the writers for the Miami Herald Food section (Carlos Frias, Food Editor; Kendall Hamersly, Restaurant Critic; Victoria Pesce Elliot, Restaurant Critic; Linda Bladholm, Food Writer and many other contributors).

As a result of their countless hours of writing (and eating), we are excited to see the Miami Herald has been nominated for the Johnson & Wales University ZEST Awards – Reader’s Choice: Traditional Media, for its significant impact on Miami’s culinary landscape. The Miami Herald’s food contributors work tirelessly to report what’s new and cool on Calle Ocho, which restaurants are keeping it (relatively) clean and which spots are riding dirty. They stay on top of the latest openings, keep you hip to the most innovative culinary collabs, which new restaurants are worth the trip and what’s going to be on and popping for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Oh, and they also want you to know how to make a proper Pisco Sour.

Presented by Johnson & Wales University’s North Miami Campus, this is the sixth annual JWU Zest Awards and the winner is chosen by the public. Voting begins now and ends March 7, 2017. Fans can vote at www.jwu.edu/zest.

BONUS: Another Miami.com contributor, The Hungry Black Man, has been nominated for the Reader’s Choice Award for Food & Drink Influencer. Starex Smith, the man behind the blog that highlights minority-owned dining establishments, has been dishing on his Miami favorites for Miami.com since September, and he never steers us wrong.

So, as a totally biased media outlet that knows how much heart our writers put into their hustle, we shameless want you to vote for the Miami Herald and The Hungry Black Man. You’ll get no fake news from our food writers. #fact