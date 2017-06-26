Posted on

The Falls is getting a new Macy’s — the discount version

By Chabeli Herrera For Miami.com

As big box retailers continue to lose ground to e-commerce, Macy’s is bringing its new outlet store concept to Miami’s The Falls this summer with a focus on the one thing all shoppers are hungry for: deals.

An outlet-within-a-store, Macy’s Backstage The Outlet Store will sell merchandise, including from designer brands, at 20 to 80 percent off comparable department store prices. In a faster turn-around style, Macy’s Backstage will more closely resemble a TJ Maxx, Ross or Marshalls with large racks that bundle items by style or size.

Set to open late this summer, the Macy’s Backstage store will be located in 16,300 square feet on the second floor of the existing Macy’s at The Falls, 9100 SW 136th St.

The opening marks the outlet’s fourth location in Florida and the first in Miami. The others are at Macy’s Boynton Beach Mall, Macy’s Altamonte Springs Mall and Macy’s Edison Mall in Fort Myers.

Unlike other outlet stores, Macy’s Backstage will have its own team of buyers, rather than being populated by marked down or unsold items from Macy’s department stores. Items are put on the floor as soon as they arrive.

Other amenities at the store will include mobile check-out stations, free Wi-Fi and designated phone-charging stations. Shoppers will find an expanded selection of home decor, bath and beauty products, toys and technology items at Macy’s Backstage, along with apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. (Macy’s has a furniture store, Macy’s South Dade Furniture Gallery, at 13251 South Dixie Highway.)

Although Macy’s coupons will not be valid in the outlet store, Macy’s credit cards and Plenti points can be used at Macy’s Backstage locations.

Macy’s outlet concept has been growing, with more than 30 stores around the country and another 30 planned to open by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Macy’s department stores — as well as other traditional big-box stores — have been struggling to stay afloat with the growth of online retail. Macy’s, the nation’s largest department store chain, has closed about 100 stores in the last year, including one in West Palm Beach.

