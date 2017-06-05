Macy Gray followed Faena concert with surprise twilight performance at downtown Miami hot spot
Following her show Friday at Faena, Macy Gray gave an impromptu performance in the wee hours of Saturday at E11EVEN Miami.
Gray arrived at the randy nightclub around 3:30 a.m. with friends in tow, drinking champagne and Grey Goose before Gray took center stage at 4:15 a.m. to sing her mega hit “I try” and a few others.
Gray arrived in Miami after a series of performances overseas, such as one in the UK in which she told the audience, “You got Brexit, we got Trump. So f*** ’em.”