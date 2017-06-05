Macy Gray followed Faena concert with surprise twilight performance at downtown Miami hot spot

Macy Gray tried and didn't stumble even though it was 4:30 in the morning

Following her show Friday at Faena, Macy Gray gave an impromptu performance in the wee hours of Saturday at E11EVEN Miami.

Gray arrived at the randy nightclub around 3:30 a.m. with friends in tow, drinking champagne and Grey Goose before Gray took center stage at 4:15 a.m. to sing her mega hit “I try” and a few others.

Gray arrived in Miami after a series of performances overseas, such as one in the UK in which she told the audience, “You got Brexit, we got Trump. So f*** ’em.”