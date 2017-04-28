How did the Justin Bieber/Luis Fonsi collaboration happen? We found out at Latin Billboard party.

JLo, JLo, JLo. We know, we know.

But on Wednesday, other fabulous celebs in town for the Latin Billboards pre-gamed at Casa Buchanan’s, a star studded pre-Billboards popup featuring Buchanan’s whisky cocktails, hot shaves for the scruffed up, live art, entertainment and tunes by Latin Billboard-nominated DJ duo Play-N-Skillz. Among those taking advantage: Jackie Cruz (“Orange is the New Black”), Prince Royce, Deorro, Luis Fonsi, celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, Nacho, Casper Smart (!) and Zuleyka Rivera.

Jackie Cruz of “Orange is the New Black.”

Fonsi, who performed “Despacito” for the first time Thursday at the Billboard Latin Awards, was overheard at Casa Buchanan’s gushing about the song’s success, and how Justin Bieber, who after hearing the song play at a nightclub in Colombia, reached out to do a collaboration while Fonsi was in Italy. Two days after, they were recording together and Bieber was singing in Spanish for the first time. Things like this demonstrate the “greatness of the Latin community” and how “it’s our time” in Fonsi’s own words, who said that now more than ever is the Latino community’s time to shine and unite.

Fonsi, who celebrated Latin talent at “la ciudad más bella del mundo” enjoyed the multiple experiences at Casa Buchanan’s, including getting groomed at the parlor. He was overheard saying that he’s a whisky fan and that his favorite is Buchanan’s Red Seal. Prefers it on the rocks.

Prince Royce, Zuleyka Rivera, Nacho, & Luis Fonsi



Nacho, whose first song as a soloist “Bailame” is hitting the charts, was overheard talking about how his culture and heritage are prominent in everything he does and how the Hispanic community is positively influencing mainstream culture. The singer spent his time at the pop up taking flair bartending lessons while enjoying the Buchanan’s Sugarcane. He hung out with Fonsi throughout the night and was overheard saying that he has an upcoming appointment with Fonsi in the studio.



Rivera, the former Miss Universe, danced all night at Casa Buchanan’s, showcasing her “Despacito” moves on the green carpet and then dancing inside to the beats of Play-N-Skillz. She also joined in the fun with a live graffiti artist at the event, splashing paint onto an image of a Buchanan’s bottle.



Earlier in the day, J Balvin and the “Es Nuestro Momento Featuring J Balvin” contest winner, Leonel Vargas (AKA El De La Music), enjoyed a glass of whiskey as they received a special preview of the exclusive event and luxurious Casa Buchanan’s space at Faena.