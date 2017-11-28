Luis Fonsi dominated the charts with ‘Despacito.’ Now he’s making Grammys history.

Luis Fonsi accepts Song of the Year for 'Despacito' onstage at the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi might just be one of the most successful Latin crossover artists in music history — and he didn’t sing a single word in English.

The Puerto Rican singer recently landed four Latin Grammy awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for his summer hit “Despacito.” And on Tuesday, the Recording Academy for the 60th Grammy Awards announced Fonsi’s nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The nominations prove Fonsi’s talent is universally appealing. But they also seal his place in the history books.

Fonsi is the first artist to ever be nominated for Record of the Year — which recognizes the artist, producers and engineers — for both the Latin Grammy Awards and the Grammy Awards. He is also the first artist to land Latin Grammy Award and Grammy Award nominations for Song of the Year, which honors a single’s songwriter.

The nominations alone are a huge deal for the singer-songwriter, who released his first studio album “Comenzaré” in 1998. But a win in either of the top Grammy categories would be groundbreaking, specifically because Fonsi already secured the coveted awards for “Despacito” at the Latin Grammy Awards. If Fonsi takes home Song of the Year for “Despacito” the hit song would become the first with Spanish lyrics to ever be bestowed with that honor.

The Latin Grammys first aired in 2000 to celebrate the artistry and technical ingenuity of Spanish and Portuguese-language music. It is common for artists to win both Song of the Year and Record of the Year in one award show, as Fonsi did at the Latin Grammy Awards last Nov. 16. In fact, Fonsi is the 14th artist to take home both awards in the show’s 18-year history.

What is rare, though, is for a Spanish-language song to earn a major category nomination at the Grammy Awards. Fonsi’s “Despacito” is the first to do so. Only one song has come close to Fonsi’s feat in recent Grammys history: Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.” The song was nominated for Record of the Year and won Song of the Year in 2008. But only the title is in Spanish. The lyrics are all in English.

Needless to say, this has been a great year for Fonsi.

The Puerto Rican singer topped the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2017 with “Despacito” then stayed at No. 1 for 16 consecutive weeks, tying Mariah Carey’s 1995 song “One Sweet Day” for the longest run at the top of the pop chart. His catchy single is the most-watched music video in YouTube’s history with more than 4 billion views.

Fonsi gushed about his latest Grammy nominations on Twitter, saying “I’m freaking out right now” and “Oh man, this is crazy. Que bendición (What a blessing)” in a subsequent tweet.

I’m freaking out right now. #GrammyNominations God is so good!!!! — Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) November 28, 2017

Jay Z leads with eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. Fonsi will compete against the New York rapper in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

The 60th Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Jan. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Madison Square in New York City.

