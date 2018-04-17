Posted on

Luis Fonsi can’t feel bad about turning 40. His hot wife just threw him an epic party.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Luis Fonsi reached a milestone on Sunday, and threw an epic party in (where else?) Miami Beach.

The “Despacito” singer celebrated his 40th year on earth with family and friends, including his wife Agueda Lopez, at Faena, reports E! News.

The fabulous, outdoor party had a black and gold theme. Lopez even wore a gold dress.

In one pic Fonsi holds up a glass next to his wife while sparklers go off. The caption: “One word: Gracias.”

Lopez, a model from Spain, shared an Instagram photo of the couple in a cabana, that gushed, “Felicidades mi amor bonito!!! Feliz cumpleaños a la persona que ilumina con su sonrisa y su corazón todos los días de nuestra vida. Te amamos.”

Translation: “Congratulations my beautiful love! Happy birthday to the person who lights up [the world] with his smile and his heart every day of our life. We love you!”

The duo share two kids, Mikaela, 6, and Rocco, who turns 2 in December. They all live in Miami.

Fonsi told Hola! USA back in March they try not to discuss his career at home.

“We don’t talk about ‘Despacito,’” he said of his  breakout global hit. “I am a dad, a husband and I try to enjoy the small and simple things in life.”

