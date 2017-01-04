LuAnn de Lesseps is a married woman!

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star gained a husband, Tom D’Agostino Jr., but lost her Countess title in the process.

The two got hitched at The Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve, the groom’s 50th birthday.

Guests included Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Marysol Patton, Cynthia Bailey and Kelly Bensimon. In lieu of gifts, the couple asked for GoFundMe.com donations for a sick relative, reports Page Six. On Sunday, the newlyweds celebrated with brunch at the Colony Hotel. As for the honeymoon: They’re in the Bahamas. She told People that it “was one of the best days of my life.” Fun fact: Bravo did not film the festivities.