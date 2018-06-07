Love David Beckham? You can never be him, but you can wear his clothes.

You can look like David Beckham.

Oh wait, scratch that: You can dress like him, and even wear his clothes.

The soccer star announced on Instagram that he and wife Victoria were auctioning off the outfits they wore to last month’s royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Becks looked debonair in a tux and tails and the former Spice Girl in a sleek black dress.

The 43-year-old Brit explained that proceeds will go to the families affected by last year’s Manchester terror attacks.

“To support the incredible work of The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @victoriabeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits.”

Go to omaze.com/beckham for details, says Beckham.