Looking to propose? Win this contest and you can propose in the Most Miami Way Ever.
Have you and your beloved got a great meet-cute story? The InterContinental Miami has launched a contest that offers you a chance to propose in a really big way.
We mean REALLY big.
By sharing a story on “How I Met My Other Half” on the hotel’s Facebook page, two couples can win a chance at proposing on the downtown Miami hotel’s 200-foot LED screen. Winners also get a complimentary one-night stay at the hotel, with free champagne. (No word on what kind of champagne, but here’s hoping it’s the good stuff.)
That means for a few moments, you can knock the screen’s usual inhabitant – the energetic dancer that we all know and love – off the giant digital canvas.
The contest runs through April 10.