Posted on

Looking to propose? Win this contest and you can propose in the Most Miami Way Ever.

You can knock the dancer off the LED screen at the InterContinental with your story.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

Have you and your beloved got a great meet-cute story? The InterContinental Miami has launched a contest that offers you a chance to propose in a really big way.

We mean REALLY big.

By sharing a story on “How I Met My Other Half” on the hotel’s Facebook page,  two couples can win a chance at proposing on the downtown Miami hotel’s 200-foot LED screen. Winners also get a complimentary one-night stay at the hotel, with free champagne. (No word on what kind of champagne, but here’s hoping it’s the good stuff.)

That means for a few moments, you can knock the screen’s usual inhabitant – the energetic dancer that we all know and love – off the giant digital canvas.

The contest runs through April 10.

