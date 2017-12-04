Literally only in Miami: The Magic City is getting its very own Air Jordan shoes.

The Air Jordan 1 "Igloo" and the Air Jordan "Rust Pink," or the Art Basel Jordan 1s, introduce pastel colors to the classic 1984 kicks originally designed by Peter Moore. (Courtesy of Nike News)

Michael Jordan is paying homage to Miami with two new sneaker colorways — and the kicks might be sold exclusively in South Florida during Art Basel.

The Air Jordan 1 “Igloo” and the Air Jordan 1 “Rust Pink,” or the Art Basel Jordan 1s, introduce pastel colors to the classic kicks, which were originally released to the public in 1985 — the same season Jordan was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year. The new colorway is “strictly for Miami” and “South Beach-friendly,” according to the Jordan Brand, which announced the shoes in late November as a nod to Miami’s “art deco heritage.”

The shoes will be released some time in December. The biggest shoehead publications predict the Air Jordan 1 “Igloo” and “Rust Pink” sneakers will likely be released during Art Basel Miami Beach. Some popular shoe news sites predict the exact release date will be Dec. 6, though a release date has yet to be confirmed by the Jordan Brand. Exclusive Miami shoe releases have coincided with the international art fair in year’s past, according to solecollector.com. The “Linen” Air Force 1 was sold only at Kith Miami, 1931 Collins Ave in South Beach, in 2016. The sneakerheads believe these new colorways will only be released in Miami, as well.

The Air Jordan 1 “Igloo” and “Rust Pink” will retail for $160, according to Kicks on Fire.

Miami is home to a young, devoted sneakerhead community. The shoe aficionados attend sneaker conventions like Solefest and Sneaker Con in droves. Jordan shoes are popular among some shoe fans because of their connection to the legendary basketball player.

The Art Basel Jordan 1s won’t be the first time shoes have been created with influence from Miami. Christian Louboutin sold a $4,000 limited-edition sneaker that featured pearl-esque studs, pastel yellow shoe strings and glittery flamingos. They were exclusively sold at the opening of Louboutin’s store in the Miami Design District.

Jordans are part of the Nike shoe franchise. Another shoe franchise, adidas, was sued by the official Art Basel fair for including “Art Basel” on about 1,000 pairs of limited edition sneakers. Adidas was a sponsor of the mega art fair.