Tiger Woods’ ex Lindsey Vonn in a good place (literally) after golfer’s DUI arrest

As the world woke up Thursday to disturbing dashcam footage of Tiger Woods slurring his words, practically falling asleep while standing and getting cuffed on the highway, one person has to be feeling pretty good about the outcome.

Lindsey Vonn — one of the few who got away.

Continued below No top posts yet

Hours after Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter Monday on a DUI charge, his ex-girlfriend posted a pic on Instagram living the good life on a yacht in the South of France with the Olympic skier’s hot bf, ex Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith.

Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright. 🙏🏻 A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on May 29, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

“Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon,” the Olympic skier wrote. “The future is bright.” So long Monaco👋🏻 we had a blast but now it's time for a change of pace, back to work! A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on May 31, 2017 at 8:50am PDT Sadly, the future is hardly bright for Woods, who has an arraignment hearing set for July 5. Wonder where Vonn will be then. Paris, perhaps? Woods isn’t exactly alone. TMZ is reportedly dating stylist Kristin Smith. She lives in Dallas and is the ex wife Dallas Cowboys player Gerald Sensabaugh. The single mother of one didn’t fly to Florida to be by her bf’s side so it doesn’t seem too serious. As for Woods’ ex wife and mother of his two kids?