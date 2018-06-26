Lili Estefan seems to be moving on from her painful divorce. These pictures prove it.

“Vacation, all I ever wanted. Vacation, had to get away.”

Remember that old Go-Go’s song?

Seems Lili Estefan is making up for lost time, spending some well deserved down time in Cancun, Mexico.

The “El gordo y la flaca” co-host, who recently won an Emmy, traveled with her kids as well as some family and friends, reports People En Espanol.

The Cuban born Univision star, 51, shared several pictures of her looking to be having a blast. She seems to be celebrating a birthday of one of her pals, judging by one post. In another pic, Estefan is swimming with sharks.

Back in September, Estefan announced she was divorcing husband, Lorenzo Luaces.

“I wanted to tell you personally with a heavy heart that I’ve initiated the process of separating from my spouse, with whom I spent 28 years of my life, “she told viewers in an emotional clip.

Things are definitely looking up in the TV personality’s life.

“Do not give up,” reads another upbeat post of her looking toned, rested and happy. “The good can come sooner than you think! Leave your problems in the hands of God, and sleep well knowing that tomorrow is another day.”