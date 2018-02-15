Lili Estefan blackmailed for racy photos with mystery man

Nice try, paps.

In what is perhaps the lamest attempt to squeeze some money out of a celebrity who is just minding her own business, a paparazzi brought a photo of Lili Estefan with a mystery man to the production of “El Gordo y La Flaca.”

The snoop wanted some cash, obviously. But it turns out that the pap didn’t even take the photo of Lili being carried in the arms of an unidentified hunk.

Estefan and her co-host Raul de Molina discussed the incident on their show on Feb. 6.

“One of our producers received photos of Lili with a man,” explained de Molina. “They were trying to sell the photos like ‘Look what Lili was doing.'”

Estefan explained that the photos were actually from 2012 and were taken during the production of a segment for “El Gordo y La Flaca.” Her famous uncle Emilio Estefan and a fitness guru were both featured and it was during this production that Lili pulled a ligament in her leg and had to be carried back to the car. Fans of Lili may remember a period where the television personality was rolling around in a wheel chair. Well, it was from that day.

Estefan separated from her husband Lorenzo Luaces last September, amid rumors of her husband’s infidelity. Estefan and de Molina had a good laugh at the misguided blackmailer’s attempt at a payday, but she ended with a serious warning: “I think the most important thing is to be careful with these photos, with what you sell and the harm that they can cause if you don’t verify things well.”