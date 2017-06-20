Lil Wayne just sold his Miami Beach home. It has a shark lagoon

Musician Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion at 94 Lagorce Circle for $10 million. SPECTRUM REAL ESTATE PHOTOGRAPHY

Lil Wayne has finally sold his Miami Beach mansion — for almost half of his original asking price.

The singer listed his 15,101 square-foot waterfront home at 94 Lagorce Circle on Miami Beach in April 2015 for $18 million.

But the nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom proved hard to unload, despite perks such as a rooftop skate park, a professional recording studio and a shark lagoon.

A shot of the interior of Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach mansion, which has sold for $10 million.

The final sale price was $10 million. Ty Forkner with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented Wayne and the buyer, who was not identified.

Wayne purchased the home in 2011 for $11.6 million. No word yet on whether the new owner is keeping the sharks.