Posted on

Lil Wayne just sold his Miami Beach home. It has a shark lagoon

Musician Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion at 94 Lagorce Circle for $10 million. SPECTRUM REAL ESTATE PHOTOGRAPHY
By Rene Rodriguez For Miami.com

Lil Wayne has finally sold his Miami Beach mansion — for almost half of his original asking price.

The singer listed his 15,101 square-foot waterfront home at 94 Lagorce Circle on Miami Beach in April 2015 for $18 million.

But the nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom proved hard to unload, despite perks such as a rooftop skate park, a professional recording studio and a shark lagoon.

A shot of the interior of Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach mansion, which has sold for $10 million.

The final sale price was $10 million. Ty Forkner with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented Wayne and the buyer, who was not identified.

Wayne purchased the home in 2011 for $11.6 million. No word yet on whether the new owner is keeping the sharks.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Jazid owner Daniel Wohlstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’
Miami Guide
So MiamiWhere To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.
LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?