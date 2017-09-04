Lil Wayne hospitalized again after suffering seizures; is sizzurp to blame?

Lil Wayne’s health issues have returned.

TMZ reports the rapper suffered not just one but many seizures on Sunday and had to be hospitalized while in Chicago, where he was found unconscious in his hotel room.

Wayne, who has epilepsy, was transported to Northwestern Memorial, where he had yet another seizure. It is unclear if he will be able to make his Monday night gig at a club in Las Vegas.

The 34 year old Lollipop hip hopper has had a history with seizures. Last summer his condition was particularly bad, having three in a period of four weeks. His reps blame the fact that he did not take his meds; rumor has it Wayne has a fondness for so-called lean cocktails, aka sizzurp (a mix of allergy medicine promethazine and codeine cough syrup). In March 2013, the New Orleans native was left in critical condition and large amounts of codeine were found in his system.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams, co-chief executive of their label Cash Money Records said stress was to blame.

Maybe Weez just needs some down time in balmy South Florida to get his health back in order. Although the singer just sold his Miami Beach crib for $10 million back in June.